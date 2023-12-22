PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Here’s a healthy holiday appetizer with a Mediterranean flair

Make some room next to those cookie platters and candy dishes for something savory that also has health benefits.
Here’s a healthy twist on those holiday appetizers this season.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Here’s a healthy twist on those holiday appetizers this season.

Make some room next to those cookie platters and candy dishes for something savory that also has health benefits.

We were joined in the QC Kitchen by Dr. Georgianne Douglas, a Mediterranean health coach and holistic wellness practitioner, who showed us some healthy holiday appetizers.

You may also like: 4 tips for luxury holiday design on a Christmas budget

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United States Post Office Uniform sits idle after a Charlotte City Carrier is suspended...
Charlotte mail carrier suspended after calling 911 in medical emergency
Viewer David Perry sent in a video showing the aftermath of the crash. Two people have now...
2 charged in Gastonia Walmart parking lot crash that killed mother
Shannon Thomas Galloway
Authorities capture escaped Gaston County inmate
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip