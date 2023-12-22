Here’s a healthy holiday appetizer with a Mediterranean flair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Here’s a healthy twist on those holiday appetizers this season.

Make some room next to those cookie platters and candy dishes for something savory that also has health benefits.

We were joined in the QC Kitchen by Dr. Georgianne Douglas, a Mediterranean health coach and holistic wellness practitioner, who showed us some healthy holiday appetizers.

You may also like: 4 tips for luxury holiday design on a Christmas budget

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.