CATS bus driver hit by stray bullet in Charlotte, police say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver was seriously injured after being hit by a bullet during an apparent traffic conflict, police said.

A bullet fired into a CATS bus struck the driver shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. The shooting happened on English Drive and Laselle Street in north Charlotte.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that were listed as life-threatening, according to the CMPD.

Investigators said people in two vehicles were “engaged in a conflict” when a stray bullet was fired into the CATS bus.

No other information was immediately available.

