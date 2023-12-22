Black Girls Film Camps Helps to Increase Representation in the Movie Industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative found that between the years 2007 and 2021 - 1,542 directors were calling the shots on some top films. Of that number, Fewer than 2% were minority female directors. Sierra Davis who is the co-founder of Black Girls Film Camp says that statistic is disappointing. She claims a lack of minority female directors equals a lack of representation when it comes to telling stories of Black women.

“You are getting stories that might not be centered on our true authentic stories,” Black Girls Film Camp Co-Founder Sierra Davis said. “So, what this does is give us a chance to tell our stories from our perspective from an authentic place and it puts us in a position where we can get out there and increase those numbers. And I think Black Girls Film Camp is definitely going to do that.”

Black Girls Film Camp came on the scene back in 2020. It is a Charlotte nonprofit geared for Black girls between 13 -18 years old. The virtual camp lasts for 16 weeks and consists of girls nationwide. There is always one girl from Charlotte.

During the 16 weeks, the girls learn how to direct and produce their personalized short films. They also get a trip to Los Angeles for a weekend retreat. During their last trip, they met award-winning director and screenwriter Ava DuVernay. The girls also get introduced to other Black women in the film and TV industry. The camp has only been around for a few years and Davis claims it is making a huge difference.

“Most of us are brought up to go to school to become a doctor or lawyer,” Davis said. “They think there is no place for them, so there are a lot of creatives out here and a lot of times we don’t have the access to it. So this creates a space of possibilities. A space where we can embrace the Black girls who want to explore this.”

Marley Noel is a former camper and is now a coach for the girls currently in the camp. She attended Olympic High School and is not majoring in Visual Arts at North Carolina A&T University. She says participating in the camp was a game changer.

“They pour into us that you believe that your skills,” Former Camper Marley Noel said. “And your stories, your passions are valid, and you can have a career in this industry.”

Noel wants to call the shots one day on a movie set. That’s her dream and says Black Girls Film Camp had something to do with her pursuing a career in the movie industry. She wants to accomplish that goal in five to ten years.

“I really hope to be in the film industry,” Noel said. “In any way - even if it’s in a writer’s room, designing sets, if it’s behind the camera, directing.”

The camp is free. Davis wants to remove barriers that could keep the girls from showing an interest in the movie industry. Black Girls Film Camp provides all the tools the girls need to produce and direct their short films. They are provided with a camera, microphone, lights, and individual coaching to put together a short movie.

“Funding is a big thing,” Davis said. “This space is free for our girls, and we don’t want to charge them anything. So, each girl we bring - 10 girls from across the nation every year. For each girl - the investment to support them is about $15,000 each.”

The organization Southern Black Girl is offering a free private screening of The Color Purple for participants of Black Girls Film Camp. The hope is to keep the excitement going about the movie industry.

“I think seeing all these Black women come together united on screen together,” Davis said. “Sharing their stories, their growth, their journey - trauma and victory I think that’s going to have an amazing impact on our young Black girls.”

Noel agrees.

“I think it’s going to motivate me,” Noel said. “Because you know it’s a group of Black people - not just in front of the camera - but behind the camera. I know there is going to be a space for me when I am out of school.”

This is a very competitive process to get accepted to Black Girls Film Camp. Usually, about 200 girls apply for this camp but there is only room for 10 girls. The new group of girls will be announced on Christmas Eve. To learn more about Black Girls Film Camp click here.

