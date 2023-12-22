Biden reduces sentence of Gaston Co. man convicted of marijuana offenses

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County man is one of 11 people to have had their sentences commuted, or reduced, by President Joe Biden on Friday for what he called “disproportionately long sentences” for nonviolent marijuana offenses.

The man, James Michael Barber, was convicted of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least five kilograms of cocaine and 280 grams of cocaine.

First, I’m commuting the sentences of 11 people who are serving disproportionately long sentences for non-violent drug offenses.



All of them would have been eligible to receive significantly lower sentences if they were charged with the same offense today. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 22, 2023

He was sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison and five years of supervised release for the offenses in February 2015.

As part of Biden’s commutation, Barber will now be released on Feb. 20, 2024. The supervised release and all other conditions will remain in effect, the president’s order said.

In addition to the commuted sentence for Barber and others, Biden also announced that thousands of other offenders, convicted of simple possession and use of marijuana, will be pardoned.

“All of them would have been eligible to receive significantly lower sentences if they were charged with the same offense today,” the president said on social media. “Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach. It’s time we right these wrongs.”

Biden also urged governors to take similar action for state offenders. The full list of commuted offenders can be found here. The pardoning proclamation can be found here.

Related: Biden pardons thousands convicted of marijuana charges on federal lands and in Washington

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.