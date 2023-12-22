App State planning to start answering its own 911 calls

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Boone Town Council is holding an emergency meeting to discuss a new safety proposal from Appalachian State University.

Leaders posted earlier this week that the App State Police Department will start handling all 911 calls made from properties on the university’s Boone campus. This is expected to begin next fall.

All of those calls are currently transferred to Watauga County and Boone first responders. Officials say this change will help strengthen campus safety and allow for faster response times for emergencies.

The university acknowledged that it still needs to have conversations about the changes with leaders from Watauga County and Boone.

Boone town leaders began discussing App State’s proposal Friday morning and how it could affect its ties to the other 911 centers in the area.

Officials say it’s possible they could take action on it.

Many universities use some form of campus 911 dispatch services, including the University of North Carolina in Charlotte.

App State, which has its own police department, claims it’s one of the only large universities in the state that doesn’t already respond to its own calls.

WBTV is listening in to Friday’s Boone Town Council meeting and plans to have an update later in the day.

