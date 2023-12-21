Union Co. ‘Pet Pantry’ low on food for to help families in need

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Every month, the Humane Society of Union County gives out roughly a month’s worth of pet food to more than 50 families and groups across the area.

It’s part of their “pet pantry” program to help families who may struggle to feed their pets and face tough decisions.

“The pet food pantry came about because people wanted to surrender their animals to us because they could not afford to feed them,” executive director Laura Sur said. “We didn’t like that option. The other options people had was either to feed their animals or themselves and have to choose which one goes hungry. We didn’t like those options either.”

So, they opened the pet pantry a few years back to help. Each month they take donations from the community as well as larger deliveries from other non-profits like the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Once a month, they invite “registered guests” who have filled out applications on their website to come and pick up a large pile of food for their pets. In some of their best months, they were able to provide enough food for a whole month.

Right now, though, their stores are low. They had a pickup on Dec. 16, and while they’ve had some donations of dog food since, they have received almost no cat food donations.

Sur said cats sometimes receive less focus than dogs when it comes to donations, which is unfortunate, she said, because they’re often the best pets for the elderly.

“They are amazing companions for elderly people,” Sur said. “They give them love and care and someone to take care of which is really important for our older population. However, money is tight for them and they need help, and they are the ones most likely to say ‘I’m going to feed my cat and I’ll just eat less myself.’”

Right now the non-profit is working to fill back up their storage area to be able to give out food in mid-January.

Cat food and litter are the biggest needs, but they also need more wet and dry dog food as well. Donations can be made at a donation stall at their location at 4015 Waxhaw Hwy., in Monroe.

Sur said anyone interested in helping in other ways like volunteering or other donations can check their website.

