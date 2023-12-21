PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Stretch of dry, chilly weather sticks around a few more days

Rain chances will return on Christmas and the following day.
Thursday will feature highs in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our stretch of chilly, dry weather will continue for a few more days before rain chances re-enter the picture on Christmas and the following day.

Thursday is getting off to a cold start, with lows dropping into the 20s around the Charlotte area before temperatures rebound to the upper 50s during the afternoon.

Temperatures will follow a similar pattern Friday and Saturday, before reaching the lower 60s on Sunday. There is virtually no chance for rain any of those days.

Rain chances will return by Christmas evening, though, and will get even better by Tuesday. High temperatures both days will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph on Tuesday, and up to an inch and a half of rain could fall.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
YCSO stated that the four suspects were wanted by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department...
Sheriff: 4 suspects arrested, including a juvenile after multi-state police chase ends in SC
Police are investigating after an object was found near Checkpoint C at the Charlotte-Douglas...
Normal operations resume at CLT Airport after suspicious package found
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Over 90 cars were broken into at a Dilworth apartment complex over the weekend. Police now...
CMPD: Teen arrested, 2 wanted in 184 vehicle break-ins across Charlotte

Latest News

Thursday will feature highs in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.
Stretch of dry, chilly weather sticks around a few more days
Slowly warming up for the rest of the week.
Sunshine, chilly weather stays in the forecast before rain chances return by Christmas
Slowly warming up for the rest of the week.
Sunshine, chilly weather stays in the forecast before rain chances return by Christmas
highs
Sunshine, chilly weather stays in the forecast before rain chances return by Christmas