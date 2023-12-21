Stretch of dry, chilly weather sticks around a few more days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our stretch of chilly, dry weather will continue for a few more days before rain chances re-enter the picture on Christmas and the following day.

Thursday is getting off to a cold start, with lows dropping into the 20s around the Charlotte area before temperatures rebound to the upper 50s during the afternoon.

Temperatures will follow a similar pattern Friday and Saturday, before reaching the lower 60s on Sunday. There is virtually no chance for rain any of those days.

Rain chances will return by Christmas evening, though, and will get even better by Tuesday. High temperatures both days will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph on Tuesday, and up to an inch and a half of rain could fall.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.