Salisbury Police deliver bikes to nearly 200 kids for Christmas

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Nearly 200 kids in Salisbury will have a big gift under the tree this year thanks to the Salisbury Police Department and Randy Marion Automotive.

The Christmas Bicycle Program is a special tradition in Salisbury that officers say has a big impact on not only the kids but also the officers.

The Salisbury Police Department teamed up with Randy Marion Auto Group for the duo’s first Christmas Bicycle Giveaway... Posted by Salisbury Police Department on Thursday, December 21, 2023

This tradition was started 23 years ago by Brenda and Gerry Wood. They purchase dozens of bikes and, with the help of about 25 police officers, give them to families in Salisbury who may not be able to buy Christmas gifts that year.

Families applied to this program in November and were selected by members of the police department. Those bikes were delivered on Thursday.

Salisbury Police Chief Patrick “PJ” Smith says it’s not only a way to give back to the community, it also helps officers build trust and understanding with the youth.

“It is something you have to witness firsthand for yourself,” Smith said. “When you show up as a police officer in uniform with a bicycle, you have children come out and hug you and you know you made their day. You know you made a difference. That’s the way they’re going to view you opposed to a negative light.”

The bike program is happening again next year. The application will open in the fall for children between the ages of 5 and 14.

