Reported cross-county chase ends in west Charlotte, 2 suspects arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities representing a handful of different law-enforcement agencies converged early Thursday morning after a reported chase that began in Cabarrus County ended in west Charlotte.

Deputies from Cabarrus County, CMPD officers and state troopers all participated in the suspected chase, which ended near the I-77 bridge over West Morehead Street.

Police radio traffic captured the event as it happened.

“Cabarrus County is 10-43 [chasing], I-85 southbound from 485 at University,” radio traffic said as it entered Charlotte. “Don’t know what they’re 43 [chasing] for yet, but just for everyone’s 14 [awareness]...they fled from a traffic stop and ran over a deputy’s foot.”

The radio traffic further indicated that the suspects, driving a black sedan, eventually got out of their car under I-77 and were seen running on Elliott Street, which is just off of West Morehead Street behind the Carolina Panthers’ practice fields.

After they were spotted, two suspects were arrested near Clarkson Street, according to the police radio.

Once the incident wrapped up, authorities were seen collecting evidence from the black car before it was eventually towed away.

Requests for more information, including who the suspects were and how the supposed chase started, have been sent out to all participating law-enforcement agencies.

