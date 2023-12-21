PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Reported cross-county chase ends in west Charlotte, 2 suspects arrested

The chase reportedly began in Cabarrus County on Thursday morning, police radio traffic indicated.
Police radio traffic indicated that the suspect chase began in Cabarrus County before ending under an I-77 bridge.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities representing a handful of different law-enforcement agencies converged early Thursday morning after a reported chase that began in Cabarrus County ended in west Charlotte.

Deputies from Cabarrus County, CMPD officers and state troopers all participated in the suspected chase, which ended near the I-77 bridge over West Morehead Street.

Police radio traffic captured the event as it happened.

“Cabarrus County is 10-43 [chasing], I-85 southbound from 485 at University,” radio traffic said as it entered Charlotte. “Don’t know what they’re 43 [chasing] for yet, but just for everyone’s 14 [awareness]...they fled from a traffic stop and ran over a deputy’s foot.”

The radio traffic further indicated that the suspects, driving a black sedan, eventually got out of their car under I-77 and were seen running on Elliott Street, which is just off of West Morehead Street behind the Carolina Panthers’ practice fields.

After they were spotted, two suspects were arrested near Clarkson Street, according to the police radio.

Once the incident wrapped up, authorities were seen collecting evidence from the black car before it was eventually towed away.

Requests for more information, including who the suspects were and how the supposed chase started, have been sent out to all participating law-enforcement agencies.

Related: Sheriff: 4 suspects arrested, including a juvenile after multi-state police chase ends in SC

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
YCSO stated that the four suspects were wanted by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department...
Sheriff: 4 suspects arrested, including a juvenile after multi-state police chase ends in SC
Police are investigating after an object was found near Checkpoint C at the Charlotte-Douglas...
Normal operations resume at CLT Airport after suspicious package found
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Over 90 cars were broken into at a Dilworth apartment complex over the weekend. Police now...
CMPD: Teen arrested, 2 wanted in 184 vehicle break-ins across Charlotte

Latest News

The break-in happened early Thursday morning at an apartment complex in the University City area.
Police: Suspect broke into Charlotte apartment, pointed gun at victim’s head
The break-in happened early Thursday morning at an apartment complex in the University City area.
Police: Suspect broke into Charlotte apartment, pointed gun at victim’s head
Police radio traffic indicated that the suspect chase began in Cabarrus County before ending...
Reported cross-county chase ends in west Charlotte, 2 suspects arrested
Neal Lunceford has been in the hospital since the beginning of December fighting a serious...
East Lincoln community rallies around assistant coach, raises over $20K in 2 days