Police: Suspect broke into Charlotte apartment, pointed gun at victim’s head

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person broke into a northeast Charlotte apartment early Thursday morning, armed with a gun, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

The invasion happened around 1:30 a.m. on Meadow Vista Road, just off University City and W.T. Harris boulevards.

Police said the suspect was armed with a gun when they broke in, and allegedly pointed it at another person’s head. They said other people were also inside the apartment but fled during the break-in.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

Anyone with information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

