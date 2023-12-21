PHOTOS: Car drives through front windows of east Charlotte business

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was seriously hurt after a car drove through the front of an east Charlotte business overnight.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at the Discount Car Audio on Milton Road near The Plaza.

The car busted through the front of the building, shattering the windows and littering the ground with glass.

Medic said the person hurt was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It is unclear if anyone will face charges relating to the incident.

