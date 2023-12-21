PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man decks out home with more than 30,000 lights in tribute to ‘Christmas Vacation’

Rick Dietze has decked out his home this year in a glowing tribute to "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." (Source: KOLN)
By Grace McDonald and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A homeowner in Nebraska is taking his Christmas decorations to new heights in honor of his favorite holiday movie.

Rick Dietze has dressed up his house this year with about 33,000 LED bulbs synchronized to music and movie quotes from the “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

In the 1989 film, the lead character Clark Griswold decked out his family’s home with about 25,000 Christmas lights – something Dietze said he wanted to beat.

“We’d always watch the movie every holiday,” Dietze said. “And it’s all my dad and uncles would talk about during the holiday gatherings.”

Dietze started his elaborate Christmas decorations five years ago. But this year he doubled the number of lights on the roof to around 16,000.

“It’s getting a little hard to step on the roof up there,” Dietze said.

Set up all around his home are also scenes from the holiday classic that include the Griswolds picking up their Christmas tree to mannequins dressed up as the film’s featured characters.

“We try to make it as realistic as possible,” Dietze said.

Dietze learned on his own how to make the mechanical pieces and to program the lights.

“I’ve always been techy, trying to figure out how things work,” he said.

Visitors don’t have to know the movie to enjoy Dietze’s holiday display. Those in the area just have to go to 97.3 on their radio to see the family’s lights come to life with the music.

The Dietze family said they are also collecting donations for the People’s City Mission.

“We really only have two goals for this display,” Dietze said. “One is to collect as many warm clothing donations as we can, and the other is just to make people happy.”

The Christmas display can be seen in person at 7300 Carson Road in the Lincoln area.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

