Man arrested, found with drugs after chase begins in Cabarrus Co., ends in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after a chase began in Cabarrus County and ended in a crash in northeast Charlotte on Thursday morning, deputies confirmed.

The chase ended around 10 a.m. on Harris Houston Road, just off University City Boulevard, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the man, 29-year-old Winston Martin Bethel, was wanted on active felony warrants. He was arrested after crashing and was found to have had felony amounts of drugs inside his white BMW.

Bethel’s incident is the second chase to begin in Cabarrus County before ending in Charlotte on Thursday. The first ended on West Morehead Street under the I-77 bridge early in the morning.

In the first chase, a man and woman were arrested after having been pursued by deputies and CMPD’s helicopter. They have both since been booked into the Cabarrus County Detention Center.

