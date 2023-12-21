Gastonia lawsuit against Honey Hunters baseball team advances

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A significant decision has been reached in the city of Gastonia’s battle with the Gastonia Honey Hunters baseball team.

A judge has lifted a stay that will now allow the city to proceed with its lawsuit against the team, whose parent company has filed for bankruptcy.

Gastonia leaders have demanded the team vacate the stadium where it plays. That stadium is owned by the city.

According to the city, the Honey Hunters team has a history of breaching agreements and failing to meet its financial obligations.

In a statement released to WBTV, the city said in part:

“The City of Gastonia is gratified that the bankruptcy judge has granted the City’s motion for relief … The City will now move forward with scheduling a hearing on our lawsuit in Gaston County Superior Court to regain sole possession of the ballpark so that it can be prepared for future events and baseball in 2024.”

NC Gas House Gang, which owns the team, says it owes more than $4 million to dozens of organizations.

It says its largest debt is more than $1 million to BKK Sports, a promotion company.

Last month, the Honey Hunters were kicked out of the Atlantic League. The team owed the league $292,000, court documents revealed.

The team also owes back taxes to the state of North Carolina and the IRS.

