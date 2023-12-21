East Lincoln community rallies around assistant coach, raises over $20K in two days

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County community has come together and shown an incredible support for a beloved high school coach and teacher fighting for his life.

Neal Lunceford has been in the hospital since the beginning of December fighting a serious case of pneumonia.

The Mustang community has come together and making sure his family isn’t alone in the fight.

For over a decade Lunceford has served his community and this month that same community has rallied around him in a big way as he’s fighting to get back home to his family for the holidays.

“When you sit and talk to him, when you see him engage with kids, he’s such a kind-hearted man.”

That’s how East Lincoln head football coach David Lubowicz describes Lunceford, who has been an assistant coach with the Mustangs for over a decade, doing whatever is asked for both the football and baseball teams.

“When I introduce Neal I say ‘this is coach Lunceford, he’s been with us since 2010, he does everything. I mean he does everything,” said Lubowicz.

Lubowicz says that Lunceford only wants to do things for others.

“He’s just a really nice guy, a big teddy bear who just wants to help people out.”

Now, the man who only tries to help others, needs some help himself.

“When he went down sick, we just thought out a couple days, he was going to come back.”

A couple days has turned into nearly three weeks in the hospital for a severe case of pneumonia and flu.

Just two days ago, a family friend started a GoFundMe campaign, to help out the guy who never asks for it.

“This is a guy who never asks for help, and when he gets out of the hospital he’s going to need help,” said Lubowicz. “There’s a lot of bills and all that stuff.”

As of Wednesday night, that GoFundMe has raised over 22-thousand dollars from more than 280 donations in just two days, an incredible showing from the East Lincoln community.

“Just to see who, and it’s all these old players, people I’ve never heard of. It’s the whole Denver community bought in behind it,” said Lubowicz. “Something like this happens and you see all the outpouring and support that comes through.”

Lubowicz also told WBTV that he spoke with Lunceford’s wife Kelley this evening, and she told him that Neal has been doing much better today, and that he’s trending in the right direction after this extended stay in the hospital.

Anyone looking to donate and help Coach Lunceford you can do so here.

