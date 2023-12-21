PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

East Lincoln community rallies around assistant coach, raises over $20K in two days

Neal Lunceford has been in the hospital since the beginning of December fighting a serious case of pneumonia.
East Lincoln community rallies around assistant coach Neal Lunceford, who is fighting for his...
East Lincoln community rallies around assistant coach Neal Lunceford, who is fighting for his life with a serious case of pneumonia.(WBTV)
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County community has come together and shown an incredible support for a beloved high school coach and teacher fighting for his life.

Neal Lunceford has been in the hospital since the beginning of December fighting a serious case of pneumonia.

The Mustang community has come together and making sure his family isn’t alone in the fight.

For over a decade Lunceford has served his community and this month that same community has rallied around him in a big way as he’s fighting to get back home to his family for the holidays.

“When you sit and talk to him, when you see him engage with kids, he’s such a kind-hearted man.”

That’s how East Lincoln head football coach David Lubowicz describes Lunceford, who has been an assistant coach with the Mustangs for over a decade, doing whatever is asked for both the football and baseball teams.

“When I introduce Neal I say ‘this is coach Lunceford, he’s been with us since 2010, he does everything. I mean he does everything,” said Lubowicz.

Lubowicz says that Lunceford only wants to do things for others.

“He’s just a really nice guy, a big teddy bear who just wants to help people out.”

Now, the man who only tries to help others, needs some help himself.

“When he went down sick, we just thought out a couple days, he was going to come back.”

A couple days has turned into nearly three weeks in the hospital for a severe case of pneumonia and flu.

Just two days ago, a family friend started a GoFundMe campaign, to help out the guy who never asks for it.

“This is a guy who never asks for help, and when he gets out of the hospital he’s going to need help,” said Lubowicz. “There’s a lot of bills and all that stuff.”

As of Wednesday night, that GoFundMe has raised over 22-thousand dollars from more than 280 donations in just two days, an incredible showing from the East Lincoln community.

“Just to see who, and it’s all these old players, people I’ve never heard of. It’s the whole Denver community bought in behind it,” said Lubowicz. “Something like this happens and you see all the outpouring and support that comes through.”

Lubowicz also told WBTV that he spoke with Lunceford’s wife Kelley this evening, and she told him that Neal has been doing much better today, and that he’s trending in the right direction after this extended stay in the hospital.

Anyone looking to donate and help Coach Lunceford you can do so here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

YCSO stated that the four suspects were wanted by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department...
Sheriff: 4 suspects arrested, including a juvenile after multi-state police chase ends in SC
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Jordan Shortridge
Police: Over $470K embezzled from Dallas, NC church since 2018
An Amazon package delivery turned into a headache for 81-year-old Carolyn Gheesling when she...
Amazon handler skips driveway, drives through Mint Hill woman’s backyard
A teenager was shot in the left shoulder on I-85 in Lowell on Friday evening.
Police: 17-year-old shot in suspected road rage incident in Gaston County

Latest News

On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll
Delays in juvenile justice
On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll
Unusual finds at airport security checkpoints
On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll
Good Question: Where will AI replace the most jobs?
YCSO stated that the four suspects were wanted by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department...
Sheriff: 4 suspects arrested, including a juvenile after multi-state police chase ends in SC