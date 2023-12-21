PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Deputies: Man arrested in Lincoln Co. after stabbing cousin in the head

The sheriff’s office said the man stabbed his relative with a kitchen knife.
Jimmy Robles
Jimmy Robles(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
IRON STATION, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested in Lincoln County after he allegedly stabbed his cousin in the head earlier this week, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man, 31-year-old Jimmy Robles, was arrested after his relative was found wounded at a home on Pug Lane in the Iron Station area early Tuesday morning.

His cousin said Robles stabbed him with a kitchen knife. He said Robles was also assaulted, but that that incident had happened in Charlotte.

Both Robles and his cousin needed needed medical attention after the incidents.

After he was released from the hospital, Robles was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is being held without bond.

