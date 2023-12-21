Deputies: Man arrested in Lincoln Co. after stabbing cousin in the head

IRON STATION, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested in Lincoln County after he allegedly stabbed his cousin in the head earlier this week, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man, 31-year-old Jimmy Robles, was arrested after his relative was found wounded at a home on Pug Lane in the Iron Station area early Tuesday morning.

His cousin said Robles stabbed him with a kitchen knife. He said Robles was also assaulted, but that that incident had happened in Charlotte.

Both Robles and his cousin needed needed medical attention after the incidents.

After he was released from the hospital, Robles was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is being held without bond.

