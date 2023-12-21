PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Busy east Charlotte road closed due to downed power lines

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy stretch of road in east Charlotte is currently closed due to downed power lines.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said The Plaza is closed in both directions near Blendwood Drive.

It is not yet clear what brought the lines down, although CMPD estimated repairs will take about five hours.

As of 6:30 a.m., Duke Energy was reporting only about 40 power outages due to the incident.

Police said to expect “significant delays” in the area and suggest finding alternate routes.

Real-time traffic maps can be viewed here.

Download the free WBTV News app for traffic and weather updates.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

