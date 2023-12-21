PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Authorities searching for escaped Gaston County inmate

Officials said Shannon Thomas Galloway climbed over the fence at Gaston Correctional Center.
Shannon Thomas Galloway
Shannon Thomas Galloway(NC Department of Adult Correction)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for an inmate after he escaped from a Gaston County prison on Thursday, officials said.

The man, 51-year-old Shannon Thomas Galloway, was seen climbing over the fence at Gaston Correctional Center around 10:30 a.m., the NC Department of Adult Correction said.

Officials said Galloway is serving a two-year sentence for larceny. He was scheduled to be released on May 8, 2024.

He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs just under 170 pounds. He had blond hair, blue eyes and tattoos on both arms, his right leg and his chest. He is from the Cleveland County side of Kings Mountain.

Anyone who sees or has information about Galloway should call the Gaston Correctional Center at 704-922-3861.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

