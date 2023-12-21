Authorities searching for escaped Gaston County inmate

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for an inmate after he escaped from a Gaston County prison on Thursday, officials said.

The man, 51-year-old Shannon Thomas Galloway, was seen climbing over the fence at Gaston Correctional Center around 10:30 a.m., the NC Department of Adult Correction said.

Officials said Galloway is serving a two-year sentence for larceny. He was scheduled to be released on May 8, 2024.

He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs just under 170 pounds. He had blond hair, blue eyes and tattoos on both arms, his right leg and his chest. He is from the Cleveland County side of Kings Mountain.

Anyone who sees or has information about Galloway should call the Gaston Correctional Center at 704-922-3861.

