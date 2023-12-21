PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

90-year-old school bus driver finally hanging up her keys to retire

Jean Jenkins, better known as “Momma Jean,” is finally hanging up her keys and closing her bus doors.
By Harper Robinson and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – A 90-year-old bus driver in Mississippi who has decided to retire is finally hanging up her keys and closing her bus doors.

“Well, I just figured I need time for myself,” Jean Jenkins said. “That’s all I’ve been doing is sitting behind the wheel of somebody’s vehicle. Little, small, big, whatever.”

Better known as “Momma Jean,” Jenkins was born and raised in New Jersey. She moved to Mississippi 22 years ago.

Her entire career she has spent as a driver: tractor-trailers, New Jersey transit and finally Harrison County School District bus driver, where she worked for nine and a half years.

After having 18 kids of her own, Jenkins is considered an expert when it comes to looking after children.

“She’s just like the grandmother,” Harrison County Development Center Principal Becky Parker said. “I mean, they all loved her. She was always real protective of them.”

Parker said Jenkins’ age never affected how well she did her job.

“I’ve never seen anyone with the energy or the stamina this lady has. And she’s a fireball,” Parker said.

Jenkins said she doesn’t have any real big plans as she enjoys her retirement. She said she feels as if she’s done everything she’s wanted to.

“However time that God’s got for me to being here right now, I’m going to enjoy every bit of it,” Jenkins said with a smile.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
YCSO stated that the four suspects were wanted by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department...
Sheriff: 4 suspects arrested, including a juvenile after multi-state police chase ends in SC
Police are investigating after an object was found near Checkpoint C at the Charlotte-Douglas...
Normal operations resume at CLT Airport after suspicious package found
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park
Over 90 cars were broken into at a Dilworth apartment complex over the weekend. Police now...
CMPD: Teen arrested, 2 wanted in 184 vehicle break-ins across Charlotte

Latest News

According to the city, the Honey Hunters team has a history of breaching agreements and...
Gastonia lawsuit against Honey Hunters baseball team advances
Deputies said the man, 29-year-old Winston Martin Bethel, was wanted on active felony warrants.
Man arrested, found with drugs after chase begins in Cabarrus Co., ends in Charlotte
Deputies pursued the car after it fled, but later canceled it when it was deemed “too reckless.”
Multi-county chase ends in west Charlotte, 2 suspects arrested
Authorities sentenced 14 people for actively bringing in and selling large amounts of cocaine,...
14 sentenced in major Charlotte drug trafficking ring
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
At least 15 people die in a mass shooting at a Prague university