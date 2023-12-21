2 charged in Gastonia Walmart parking lot crash that killed mother

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people have been charged after a crash in a Gastonia Walmart parking lot that killed a mother and injured her two children.

Vera Brown and David Warden both turned themselves in at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and were charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to Gastonia Police.

The charge stems from the Dec. 14 crash in the parking lot of the Walmart on East Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia.

Police said a Dodge Caravan struck Michelle Williamson, 47, and her two children in front of the store’s entrance.

The mother was pinned against a tree by the vehicle and the children were thrown aside, according to the department. Williamson died a few days later from her injuries.

Police said Brown and Warden were the occupants of the van.

The crash remains under investigation by the Gastonia Police Department.

