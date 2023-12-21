14 sentenced in major Charlotte drug trafficking ring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – More than a dozen people who authorities say were behind a huge drug trafficking ring in Charlotte that had ties to Mexican drug cartels will sit behind bars for years.

After a two-year-long investigation by the Department of Justice, authorities sentenced 14 people for actively bringing in and selling large amounts of cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs from Mexico.

The DOJ says this group was able to do this for five years starting in 2017 before they were busted last year.

Authorities said they also found 60 guns, two trailers with hidden compartments meant for smuggling drugs across the border and $2.4 million in cash.

The 14 defendants, according to the DOJ, were sentenced as follows:

Salvador Barrera Jr., 28, of Charlotte - Sentenced to 24 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release

Ricardo Johnathan Gomez, 28, of Charlotte - Sentenced to 22.5 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release

Johnny Lane Owens Sr., 46, of Albemarle - Sentenced to 15 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release

Isaac Sandoval, 31, of Salisbury - Sentenced to 12 years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release

Adrian Christopher Solares, 33, of Charlotte - Sentenced to over 11 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release

Luis Raymundo Macias-Robles, 32, of Charlotte - Sentenced to over 10 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release

Norberto Macedo Jr., 29, of Charlotte - Sentenced to nearly eight years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release

Derek Duane Crump, 42, of Albemarle - Sentenced to over six years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release

Christian Alexander Hernandez, 29, of Charlotte - Sentenced to over six years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release

Erik Perales, 28, of Charlotte - Sentenced to six years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release

Jesus Adrian Perales, 32, of Charlotte - Sentenced to four years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release

Janquil Josselyn Jackson, 30, of Los Angeles - Sentenced to over three years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release

Christok Alexander Mata, 21, of Charlotte - Sentenced to three years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release

David George Jansen, 45, of Indian Land, S.C. - Sentenced to 14 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release

“Deadly drugs like fentanyl and the gun violence tied to the drug trade are responsible for shattering families and devastating our communities,” U.S. Attorney Dena J. King for the Western District of North Carolina said in a statement. “The prosecution of this trafficking organization with ties to Mexican drug cartels exemplifies our ongoing efforts to disrupt drug networks, reduce drug-induced gun violence, and build strong and safe communities.”

