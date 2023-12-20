PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sunshine, chilly weather stays in the forecast before rain chances return by Christmas

Wednesday started with the coldest morning of the year so far.
Wednesday got off to the coldest start of the year, with temperatures dipping into the low 20s and below.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday is starting off with the coldest morning of the year, but this week will get a little warmer toward the end before a chance of rain returns by Christmas.

Areas around Charlotte woke up Wednesday with temperatures in the low 20s or below. Dry weather will continue, with afternoon highs warming up into the lower 50s.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday will also feature highs in the 50s, with morning lows near freezing each day. Sunshine will stick around through the end of the week.

By Christmas, rain chances will return, although its not a guarantee. On Tuesday, the chance is greater, with possible widespread showers making their way to the Charlotte region, potentially triggering a First Alert.

