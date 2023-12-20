Sunshine, chilly weather stays in the forecast before rain chances return by Christmas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday is starting off with the coldest morning of the year, but this week will get a little warmer toward the end before a chance of rain returns by Christmas.

Areas around Charlotte woke up Wednesday with temperatures in the low 20s or below. Dry weather will continue, with afternoon highs warming up into the lower 50s.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday will also feature highs in the 50s, with morning lows near freezing each day. Sunshine will stick around through the end of the week.

By Christmas, rain chances will return, although its not a guarantee. On Tuesday, the chance is greater, with possible widespread showers making their way to the Charlotte region, potentially triggering a First Alert.

