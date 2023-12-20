PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sheriff: Rowan County man arrested, accused of sexually abusing 5-year-old

Martin Cordell, 60, was given a $75,000 secured bond.
An arrest was made in a Rowan County investigation.
An arrest was made in a Rowan County investigation.(Courtesy: Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is facing multiple charges after accusations that he sexually abused a five-year-old, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin Cordell, 60, was given a $75,000 secured bond and charged with the following:

  • Two counts of First-Degree Statutory Sex Offense
  • Two counts of taking Indecent Liberties with a Child

Deputies say the victim’s parents contacted them on Dec. 2, elaborating their child told them details of the abuse.

An investigation followed, and authorities found evidence, additionally advising Cordell had frequent access to the victim.

Sheriff’s office investigators, the Department of Social Services, and Terrie Hess House Child Advocacy Center arrested Cordell on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

