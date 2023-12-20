Sheriff: Overturned 18-wheeler closes Hwy. 218
Hwy. 218 is closed between the intersections of Mill Grove Road and Russell Road due to an 18-wheeler rolling over.
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Highway. 218 is closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.
Hwy. 218 is closed between the intersections of Mill Grove Road and Russell Road due to an 18-wheeler rolling over.
Union County Sheriff’s Office states that no one was injured.
The roadway will be closed until approximately 8 p.m., according to officials.
Please use alternate routes to avoid significant delays and use caution in this area.
Watch continuous news coverage here:
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.