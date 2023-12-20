Sheriff: Overturned 18-wheeler closes Hwy. 218

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Highway. 218 is closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hwy. 218 is closed between the intersections of Mill Grove Road and Russell Road due to an 18-wheeler rolling over.

Union County Sheriff’s Office states that no one was injured.

The roadway will be closed until approximately 8 p.m., according to officials.

Please use alternate routes to avoid significant delays and use caution in this area.

