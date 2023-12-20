Sheriff: 4 suspects arrested, including a juvenile after multi-state police chase ends in SC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four suspects were taken into custody after a multi-state police chase that ended in South Carolina, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).

YCSO stated that on Tuesday, Dec. 19 deputies were made aware of a Nissan Versa occupied by four suspects who were possibly armed and dangerous and were wanted in connection to a shooting by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officials stated that CMPD tried to stop the vehicle multiple times, but the driver failed to stop and was driving at a high rate of speed southbound into York County.

Deputies were staged at the I-77 southbound 90 on-ramp and the I-77 southbound 82 on-ramp and spotted the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and being driven by a Black male wearing a red hoodie.

Officials said that deputies engaged their blue flashing lights and sirens, but the suspects failed to stop and proceeded to accelerate further southbound attempting to flee deputies. Deputies pursued the vehicle toward Rock Hill and down several streets before it ended at the I-77 northbound 85 off-ramp where the suspects wrecked the vehicle.

YSCO said that two suspects tried to escape on foot before they were arrested. The other two suspects were arrested at the crash site.

Suspects were identified as Richard Petty, 19, McKinley Hunt, 19, Jabriel Blakeney, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile.

Richard Petty (left) Jabriel Blakeney (middle) McKinley Hunt (right) (Courtesy: York County Sheriff's Office)

Officials also stated that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Indian Trail, North Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.