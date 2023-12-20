Report: Artificial intelligence could put 165,000+ jobs at risk in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the rise of artificial intelligence across the globe, millions of American jobs are at risk of being eliminated, and Charlotte is not immune to the threat, a recent report revealed.

According to the report, more than 165,000 jobs could be replaced in Charlotte alone, ranking it 21st in terms of U.S. cities threatened by AI. The figure represents more than 13 percent of the city’s job market.

New York City topped the charts with nearly 1.2 million jobs potentially on the line. Raleigh also made the list, with the technology putting an estimated 84,540 jobs at risk.

Across the globe, 83 million jobs could become automated by 2027, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said. Goldman Sachs estimated that number could reach as high as 300 million.

The report stated that jobs in the accounting, bookkeeping, manufacturing and security industries could be the most threatened by artificial intelligence.

In Charlotte, the report revealed that office and administrative support roles were the fastest-declining jobs over the past five years. Personal care and service occupations also fell off significantly.

Despite the shakeup AI could cause in the local, national and global economies, it is not eliminating jobs entirely. In fact, according to the WEF, the rise of the technology will create an estimated 69 million jobs by 2027. Jobs such as data analysts, scientists, machine learning specialists and cybersecurity experts could see the most growth over that span.

