Police searching for men accused of robbing Matthews arcade at gunpoint

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are working to find two men allegedly involved in the armed robbery of a Mecklenburg County arcade this past weekend.

The robbery happened around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday at the Ocean King Arcade on East Independence Boulevard, the Matthews Police Department said.

Officers said the two men walked into the arcade with guns and demanded cash before fleeing the scene.

No shots were fired during the robbery, but a security guard was treated after one of the men pepper-sprayed him.

Following the incident, police released a photos and surveillance video showed the two suspects.

They arrived in a white vehicle, believed to have been a Chevrolet Spark, potentially between model years 2017-23.

One of the men was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and a blue surgical mask. The other was wearing a gray jacket, a fluorescent-colored shirt, a red toboggan and sunglasses.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the robbery should call Matthews Police at 704-847-5555.

