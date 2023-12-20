Photos: Santa visits Levine Children’s

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
"We have so many patients on the good list, Santa had to come a full week early to deliver their toys."(Courtesy: Levine Children's)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A very important visitor stopped by Levine Children’s this weekend.

Thanks to MedCenter Air, Santa could fly in to see the many patients.

Santa spent time with the kids and delivered some toys a little bit early.

“We have so many patients on the good list; Santa had to come a full week early to deliver their toys,” they tweeted.

