Normal operations resume at CLT Airport after suspicious package found

The airport tweeted the incident had been resolved shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Police are investigating after an object was found near Checkpoint C at the Charlotte-Douglas...
Police are investigating after an object was found near Checkpoint C at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Normal operations have resumed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after a suspicious package was found, but airport staff are advising travelers to “give yourself extra time this morning.”

The package was being investigated by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s bomb squad near Checkpoint C.

According to the CMPD, the suspicious package is believed to be an unattended bag and the owner has been located. Around 10:10 a.m., the airport tweeted that the incident had been resolved.

Shortly before 10 a.m., FlightAware was reporting only about 25 flight delays. No cancellations were reported.

Airport parking lots have been closed off and traffic delays are expected in the area.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

