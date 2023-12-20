PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Medic: 2 seriously hurt after car hits pole, flips in north Charlotte

A crash on Sunset Road near Peachtree Road left two people with serious injuries on Wednesday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:53 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are seriously hurt after a car crashed into a power pole and flipped on Wednesday morning in north Charlotte.

The crash happened on Sunset Road near Peachtree Road just before 3 a.m.

Medic confirmed that both patients were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No major power outages were reported, despite part of the pole being broken off.

The car involved had significant damage and came to a rest on its roof.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

