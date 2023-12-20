Making a yule log with Amelie’s French Bakery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A popular local bakery is dishing out a sweet dessert this holiday season.

Amelie’s French Bakery is making yule logs, chocolate roulade cakes with buttercream and simple syrup, to celebrate this Christmas.

Summer Marquez came by the QC Kitchen to teach us how to make the yule log, and to give us a taste test. She also talked some about the bakery’s winter menu.

Yule log orders are being accepted until Dec. 22 at any of the five Amelie’s locations.

