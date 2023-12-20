PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Making ‘Elf ice cream pie’ with The Local Scoop

The shop is located in Providence in South Charlotte and makes all its fresh ice cream in-house.
The shop is located in Providence in South Charlotte and makes all its fresh ice cream in-house.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Local Scoop joined us Wednesday afternoon to make ‘Elf ice cream pie.’

The shop is located in Providence in South Charlotte and makes all its fresh ice cream in-house.

Dish summary:

“We created an Ice cream pie inspired by the “Elf movie” and the infamous spaghetti with candy and syrup for the dinner scene. Since we like to give families an option to create something themselves, we also offer a “create your own” version where families can pick their toppings, caramel, or fudge and have a good time customizing their holiday dessert.”

Ingredients:

  • A Peppermint/candy cane ice cream base
  • Buttercream “noodles” with a hint of maple syrup to tie it into the movie
  • “Elf Toppings” – M&M’s, marshmallows, rainbow sprinkles, crushed candy canes, chocolate sauce, and Chocolate Pop-tarts.

The Local Scoop offers a create-your-own version with four toppings and a choice of caramel or hot fudge that can be interactive with families.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

YCSO stated that the four suspects were wanted by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department...
Sheriff: 4 arrested after multi-state police chase ends in SC
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Jordan Shortridge
Police: Over $470K embezzled from Dallas, NC church since 2018
A teenager was shot in the left shoulder on I-85 in Lowell on Friday evening.
Police: 17-year-old shot in suspected road rage incident in Gaston County
Police responded to the van crash early Tuesday morning.
Police: 1 dies after van crashes in east Charlotte

Latest News

The shop is located in Providence in South Charlotte and makes all its fresh ice cream in-house.
Making 'Elf ice cream pie' with The Local Scoop
Making a yule log with Amelie’s French Bakery
Making a yule log with Amelie’s French Bakery
Enzo’s Italian Market bringing ethnic foods to Charlotte area
Enzo’s Italian Market bringing ethnic foods to Charlotte area
Making a yule log with Amelie’s French Bakery
Making a yule log with Amelie’s French Bakery