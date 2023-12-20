Iredell Memorial announces visitor restrictions as respiratory illnesses rise

IREDELL, N.C. (WBTV) – Iredell Memorial Hospital will implement visitor restrictions as respiratory illnesses continue to spread in North Carolina.

Effective Dec. 21, children ages 13 and younger are not permitted to visit patients at Iredell Memorial, hospital staff announced.

Children in that age limit should only visit the hospital if they are seeking medical attention, according to Iredell Memorial. Siblings are permitted on The Birth Place only, with no age restrictions, but must wear a mask if they are 13 and younger.

Staff said exceptions may be made in special circumstances, such as visiting a family member who is in end-of-life care, but must be arranged with the patient’s care team, a news release stated.

“Restrictions like this are necessary to help protect our patients as well as our staff and visitors,” Pam Gill, director of infection prevention for Iredell Health System, said in a statement. “We also encourage all visitors to use the masks, hand sanitizer and tissues available at public entrances of Iredell Memorial.”

Similar visitor restrictions have been announced for Novant Health and Atrium Health due to the rise in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases.

