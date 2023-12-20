Family and friends struggle during vigil for two teenagers fatally shot in Mt. Holly

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A memorial service for two teenagers taken by violence in Mount Holly was held Tuesday night.

Police say Jayden Munson and Jaylan Jackson were both shot and killed while sitting in a car along a residential road in Mount Holly. The pain everyone felt was only matched by the calls to find the people who committed the crime.

Hugs all around. A sea of people at this small park in Concord. The number of attendees outpaced only by the amount of balloons brought with them. Each symbolizing goodwill for those affected. Each a wish this never would have happened.

“We’ve got to start looking out for each other. We’ve got to stop this senseless violence,” the father of one of the victims told the crowd.

Taken in one of those senseless acts of violence, two young men. Both from Concord, both just nineteen years old.

The nightmare started last week in Mount Holly. Police say Munson and Jackson were sitting in a car along Piedmont Street, when they were fatally shot by an unknown gunman.

The reason for the shooting still unknown. But what everyone here is very aware of, is the pain this caused for friends, family and the community.

“It’s given me strength to get on to the next day to see all of these people come,” Donald Clements said Jackson’s uncle.

Munson was a rising basketball star at Louisburg College. His coach telling us he was one of the best players he’s seen in decades and was always concerned about his fellow teammates. Tonight that team roster is empty as those who knew his try to cope with what happened.

“I’m going to miss him.” Clements told us.

Balloons released skyward, each symbolizing a memory Munson and Jackson shared with the crowd. But one thing remains in question: who would have done this?

“If anybody knows something, y’all go to the police because that’s the only way this thing is going to be solved.” asked Clements.

If you have information, investigators want to talk to you. You can call the Mount Holly police department so justice can be had by the family.

