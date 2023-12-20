PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Enzo’s Italian Market bringing ethnic foods to Charlotte area

Until recently, there were not many ethnic markets around the Queen City.
By Kristen Miranda
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QC Life) - People are proud of their ethnic heritage and in many cities nationwide, there are neighborhoods where Irish, Polish or African-American families settled.

Those neighborhoods would have bakeries, delis and corner stores selling the traditional food of the people who live there.

Until recently, you couldn’t find much of that in Charlotte, but that’s changing, as evidence by Enzo’s Italian Market in Stallings.

