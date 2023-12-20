Enzo’s Italian Market bringing ethnic foods to Charlotte area

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QC Life) - People are proud of their ethnic heritage and in many cities nationwide, there are neighborhoods where Irish, Polish or African-American families settled.

Those neighborhoods would have bakeries, delis and corner stores selling the traditional food of the people who live there.

Until recently, you couldn’t find much of that in Charlotte, but that’s changing, as evidence by Enzo’s Italian Market in Stallings.

Related: North Carolina man earns Master Distiller title

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.