‘Elf’ sighting: Matthews dad recreates iconic movie scenes at Carolina Place Mall

The man’s recreation is complete with escalators, revolving doors and a “fake” Santa.
A Buddy the Elf look-alike and his kids put together a fantastic recreation of the classic Christmas movie.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte-area dad is doing his best to spread Christmas cheer this year, even if it’s not necessarily singing loud for all to hear.

Brent Thomas, a Matthews resident, recently filmed his own rendition of the popular holiday movie “Elf” at Carolina Place Mall in Pineville, starring himself as Buddy.

Complete with the trademark green and yellow costume, escalators, revolving doors and a chat with the “fake” Santa, he and his children recreated a handful of the film’s most iconic scenes.

On top of the obvious Christmas fun, Thomas said he also gets told “many times a week” that he looks like actor Will Ferrell.

Viewers on TikTok seemed to enjoy seeing the video as well, leaving comments such as “love it,” “so funny,” “too lit,” and “wait is that Will Ferrell?”

As good as the mall video was, it was not the first Elf video Thomas and his family have recorded. A peek at his TikTok account shows at least two other Buddy-themed videos in recent years.

