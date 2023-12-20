Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify man responsible for robbing northeast Charlotte businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify a man who they believe is responsible for three armed robberies in Charlotte.

All three incidents have happened within the last few weeks.

A Citgo convenience store on the Plaza was robbed on December 1. The Crab Cracker restaurant on University City Blvd. was robbed on November 29 and most recently the Food Lion on W. W.T. Harris Blvd. was robbed at gunpoint on December 7.

Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said police believe the same man is responsible for all three incidents.

Surveillance images from the businesses show the suspect wearing what appears to be a mechanic uniform during the robberies. The detective said it is unclear whether the person uses the uniform for work or has just been wearing it as a disguise.

“It’s possible that he could actually have a job, but we don’t know that. That’s why it’s important for us to get him identified,” said Smith.

The detective spoke about the importance of identifying the suspect.

“He’s hit these three businesses that we know of and if he’s not identified and arrested then he’s probably more than likely going to continue to do what he’s doing,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

