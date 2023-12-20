PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Community mourns teen who died in a farming accident

Ryan Clay Phelps, a senior at George Rogers Clark High School, died from injuries sustained during a farming accident, according to the Clark County school district. (WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A 17-year-old Kentucky boy died following a farming accident, according to several reports.

Ryan Phelps, a senior at George Rogers Clark High School, “passed away Saturday from injuries sustained in a farm accident,” the Clark County Public Schools reported in a statement released Sunday.

The Clark County coroner told the Lexington Herald Phelps was injured in a tractor rollover and taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to his obituary, Phelps was a member of the ROTC and recently enlisted with the United States Marines Corps.

“This unspeakable tragedy has affected our entire school district community, particularly our high school student body,” the statement from Clark County Superintendent Dustin Howard said.

Howard extended condolences to the Phelps family on behalf of the district and has offered them support during this difficult time.

According to the statement, the district will be providing grief counseling for students and urged parents to keep an eye on their children’s emotional well-being.

“The coming days and weeks will be extremely hard for our students,” the statement said.

An account has been established at Stock Yards Bank for community members to donate toward Phelps’ funeral expenses. Donations may be made to the account “For the Benefit of Ryan Phelps” at any Stock Yards location in Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

YCSO stated that the four suspects were wanted by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department...
Sheriff: 4 arrested after multi-state police chase ends in SC
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Jordan Shortridge
Police: Over $470K embezzled from Dallas, NC church since 2018
A teenager was shot in the left shoulder on I-85 in Lowell on Friday evening.
Police: 17-year-old shot in suspected road rage incident in Gaston County
Police responded to the van crash early Tuesday morning.
Police: 1 dies after van crashes in east Charlotte

Latest News

A leak at the DB Wilson Power Plant has injured three in Centertown, Kentucky, on Wednesday.
3 hospitalized after silo leaks ash at power plant, officials say
President Joe Biden speaks with Rashawn Spivey, CEO of Hero Plumbing, LLC as he visits Hero...
LIVE: Biden highlights progress for Black-owned businesses and lead pipe replacement in Milwaukee visit
Andie Coston’s parents made a major mistake. They accidentally purchased gift cards for...
Grandparents mistakenly buy $10K worth of Disney+ gift cards instead of Disney Parks for family trip
During remarks Wednesday, President Joe Biden said 'there's no question' Trump supported an...
RAW: Biden says Trump is 'doubling down' on insurrection support
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $572M as Christmas closes in