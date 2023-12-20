CMPD: Juvenile arrested in 184 vehicle break-ins across Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A suspect has been arrested and two others are sought after nearly 200 vehicles were broken into across Charlotte over several days.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called at 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 to Sharon Road in south Charlotte for a report of theft from a motor vehicle. When officers arrived, they talked to multiple people who said their vehicles had been broken into and items stolen, according to the department.

Following the Sharon Road thefts, police were called to six additional locations on the same day for vehicle break-ins, CMPD officials said. In all, 84 vehicles were broken into.

Officers then determined that the suspects broke into an additional 100 vehicles in the Dilworth area during the early morning hours of Dec. 18, according to the CMPD.

On Dec. 19, a male juvenile, accompanied by his mother, voluntarily turned himself into police, department officials said. He was charged with:

Auto theft

Breaking into a motor vehicle

Larceny after breaking into a motor vehicle

Conspiracy

Detectives said they attempted to obtain a secure custody order for the juvenile, but the Department of Juvenile Justice denied the request and he was released into the custody of his mother.

According to the CMPD, the suspect has a lengthy criminal history and is known to officers.

Detectives added they identified Hannah Jayna Freeman, 19, as another suspect in the investigation and obtained arrest warrants.

On Tuesday, police attempted to serve the outstanding warrants against Freeman but she sped away from officers in a stolen vehicle, according to the CMPD.

Police said she will be charged with over 100 criminal violations in connection to the investigation.

Detectives said they are working to identify the third suspect in this rash of car break-ins.

