Charlotte FC’s 2024 season schedule released

Charlotte FC will open the 2024 season at home against New York City FC on Saturday, February 24 at 7:30 p.m.
FILE -Fans cheer before an MLS soccer match between the Charlotte FC and the LA Galaxy in...
FILE -Fans cheer before an MLS soccer match between the Charlotte FC and the LA Galaxy in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, March 5, 2022. The push toward the World Cup in 2026 begins now for Major League Soccer. The league, entering its 28th season this year, has a new team in St. Louis City and a new media deal with Apple TV. This season will also feature an expanded Leagues Cup, which will involve all of the MLS and Liga MX teams for the first time.(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The schedule for Charlotte FC’s third season was released Wednesday.

The club will open the 2024 season at Bank of America Stadium against New York City FC on Saturday, February 24 at 7:30 p.m. Upper bowl tickets for that match are now on sale starting at $15.

RELATED: ‘Going to be really fun’: Dean Smith introduced as CLTFC head coach

The club hired Dean Smith, a former Premier League coach, as its new head coach last week. Smith comes to Charlotte after spending more than a decade of coaching in England and led Aston Villa back to the Premier League in 2019.

RELATED: Charlotte hosting 2024 Copa America semifinal, third-place playoff matches

Smith will take over a team that went 10-13-11 and made the MLS Playoffs for the first time in 2023.

Two new opponents appear on the 2024 schedule with the club playing both Minnesota United and the Portland Timbers for the first time.

Every team will play 34 regular season games, with 17 at home and 17 away. The majority of matches in 2024 will be played on Saturdays and select Wednesdays, with local start times of 7:30 p.m.

The club’s full schedule is below:

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024: New York City FC (Home, 7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, March 2, 2024: Vancouver (Away, 10:30 p.m.)

Saturday, March 9, 2024: Toronto (Away, 2 p.m.)

Saturday, March 16, 2024: Nashville (Away, 8:30 p.m.)

Saturday, March 23, 2024: Columbus (Home, 7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, March 30, 2024: Cincinnati (Home, 7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 6, 2024: New England (Away, 7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 13, 2024: Toronto (Home, 7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 20, 2024: Minnesota (Home, 7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 27, 2024: New York City FC (Away, 7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, May 4, 2024: Portland (Home, 7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, May 11, 2024: Nashville (Home, 7:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 15, 2024: Chicago (Away, 8:30 p.m.)

Saturday, May 18, 2024: LA Galaxy (Home, 7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, May 25, 2024: Philadelphia (Home, 7:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 29, 2024: New York Red Bulls (Away, 7:30 p.m.)

Sunday, June 2, 2024: Atlanta (Away, 4:30 p.m.)

Saturday, June 15, 2024: D.C. (Home, 7:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, June 19, 2024: Orlando (Home, 7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, June 22, 2024: Philadelphia (Away, 7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, June 29, 2024: Houston (Away, 8:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 3, 2024: Miami (Home, 7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, July 13, 2024: Cincinnati (Away, 7:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 17, 2024: Columbus (Away, 7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, July 20, 2024: Austin (Away, 8:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024: New York Red Bulls (Home, 7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024: Atlanta (Home, 7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024: Montreal (Away, 7:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024: Orlando (Away, 8 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024: Miami (Away, 7:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024: Chicago (Home, 7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024: Montreal (Home, 7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024: D.C. (Away, 6 p.m.)

Charlotte FC will travel to D.C. United on Decision Day which is scheduled for October 19.

