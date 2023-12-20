Albemarle restaurant working overtime to make 800 pies for hospital staff

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A real-life Christmas story is taking place inside an Albemarle restaurant as staff at The Rosebriar Restaurant work overtime to make 800 pies this week.

That’s four times more than they’ve ever baked in a week before.

The restaurant has served families in Stanly County for nearly 40 years and the pies were one of the reasons current owner Melissa Eudy and her husband bought the restaurant in early 2023.

“I grew up coming here with my mom,” Eudy said. “I called it the fancy restaurant because it had tablecloths on the table. I thought it was a treat for me as a kid. And of course, the pie. Of course, the pie.”

They have a lot of different pies including coconut custard, strawberry custard, banana split, almond joy, chocolate silk, German chocolate and more.

On a normal week, Eudy said the restaurant will make and serve about 25 pies. This week they’re up to 800.

800+ pies in one week? That’s the goal here at The Rosebriar Restaurant in Albemarle.



(They normally crank out ~2,400 in a YEAR.)



Why? Because the local hospital called and asked if they could make pies for all of their staff. Owner Melissa Eudy said “let’s do it.” @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/BQXTfU5251 — Jason Puckett (@JasonPWBTV) December 20, 2023

“So I received a text message from someone who works at the hospital,” Eudy said. “She’s in nursing leadership. And she asked if it was possible for me to make 500 pies. And, you know, I’m always up for a challenge. So, I thought, yeah, we can do that.”

That order grew to 644 pies to the hospital, and that was on top of the nearly 150 Christmas pie orders the restaurant already had.

Despite the daunting number, Eudy and her staff jumped right in.

“My sister was a nurse,” she said. “I know what they go through every single day and really appreciate what they give back to the community. We’re huge fans of teachers and law enforcement and nurses and people that are in those professions that give back. And so, we definitely wanted to applaud them. The thought of every one of them being able to enjoy our pies for Christmas with their family was just such a blessing for us. We say this is kind of a ministry, this restaurant, and we love when opportunities like that present themselves.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Eudy and her team have already hand-made more than 250 pies. That number already breaks the record for most pies they’ve baked in one week.

A spokesperson for Atrium Health sent this statement:

”Atrium Health Stanly nursing leadership wanted to recognize our teammates during the holidays, and we wanted to provide them with something local. Melissa Eudy at the Rosebriar Restaurant was the logical choice. Through a grant from the Stanly Health Foundation, we purchased nearly 650 pies to give some holiday cheer. We know our teammates will enjoy each pie as we distribute them over the next few days.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.