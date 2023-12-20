PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

Abduction suspect struck and killed by car while running from police, chief says

A man who allegedly abducted a woman was struck and killed by a car while running from officers, according to Cincinnati police. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff, Tayler Davis and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A man who allegedly abducted a woman was struck and killed by a car while running from police early Wednesday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Cincinnati Police Chief Theresa Theetge said it all started when someone called first responders to report an abduction.

Officers were given a description of a suspect vehicle and began searching for it.

After they spotted the vehicle, a chase ensued, which ended with the suspect getting out of his car and fleeing on foot, police said.

The suspect then attempted to run across Interstate 75 to evade police, Theetge said.

That’s when he was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle.

Police said the collision happened just after 1:30 a.m. and that the vehicle that hit the man did not remain on the scene.

Police did not publicly name the man who died but said he was 34 years old.

Officials have not given further information about the alleged abduction or the victim, but they said she is OK.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

YCSO stated that the four suspects were wanted by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department...
Sheriff: 4 arrested after multi-state police chase ends in SC
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays
Jordan Shortridge
Police: Over $470K embezzled from Dallas, NC church since 2018
An Amazon package delivery turned into a headache for 81-year-old Carolyn Gheesling when she...
Amazon handler skips driveway, drives through Mint Hill woman’s backyard
A teenager was shot in the left shoulder on I-85 in Lowell on Friday evening.
Police: 17-year-old shot in suspected road rage incident in Gaston County

Latest News

An arrest was made in a Rowan County investigation.
Sheriff: Rowan County man arrested, accused of sexually abusing 5-year-old
Palestinians inspect a house after it was hit by an Israeli bombardment on Rafah, southern...
Israel uncovers major Hamas command center in Gaza City as cease-fire talks gain momentum
A police vehicle is parked on a road leading to the scene of a helicopter crash in Washington...
News helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest, killing pilot and photographer
Listening to America – The Childcare Cliff
Road closed generic
Sheriff: Overturned 18-wheeler closes Hwy. 218 in Union Co.