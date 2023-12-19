Tuesday forecast as coldest day of the week as weather stays dry, sunny

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday is setting up to be the coldest day of the week as the forecast stays dry and sunny for the next several days.

The day started off in the 20s in the Charlotte area, with accumulating snow and gusty winds in the mountains. For the higher elevations, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until late Tuesday morning.

Highs in Charlotte will only reach the 40s.

The cold temperatures Tuesday could lead into Wednesday, with lows potentially dipping below 20 degrees.

The forecast looks dry through at least the end of the workweek, with a slight chance for showers on Christmas Day.

