Tega Cay elects to use culling method to reduce deer population

In the summer, officials said the population was around 1,028 deer.
Tega Cay city leaders made a decision for controlling its out-of-control deer population...
Tega Cay city leaders made a decision for controlling its out-of-control deer population during Monday night's meeting.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEGA CAY, S.C. (WBTV) – Tega Cay leaders have elected to cull the city’s out-of-control deer population.

The decision was made during Monday’s city council meeting. Back in October, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources approved Tega Cay to cull the herd, but they could only kill 80 deer.

Staff has appealed the current SCDNR count of 80 and is seeking approval to cull a total of 160 deer before March, according to information from the city.

In the summer, officials said the population was around 1,028 deer.

‘Birth control darts’ under consideration to reduce Tega Cay deer population
Tega Cay seeks permit to hire sharpshooters to kill deer
Tega Cay deer problem persists as residents divided on how to handle issue
Tega Cay deer problem sparks debate on how it should be handled

City leaders had considered an alternative method for controlling the deer population. It would involve the use of ZonaStat-D, something council members said had been suggested by the newly formed Tega Cay Conservation Society.

“To put it bluntly, it’s birth control administered via a dart,” according to an update given at an October meeting.

“There have been many discussions of the culling method of population control versus the Zona Stat-D (PZP) method and City Staff and Council appreciate the research and time the Tega Cay Wildlife Conservation Society has contributed; however, City Council believes it is in the City’s best interest to begin some form of population control expeditiously, as this has been an ongoing issue,” a post on the city’s Facebook page stated.

City leaders said they are still researching and discussing the PZP method as a means of continued population control due to the size of the herd, “but there are still some unknowns.”

The city said it hopes to have those questions answered and a potential plan in place by the fall of 2024.

