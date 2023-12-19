PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sorting wine gifts, trivia and art with Assorted Table & Wine Shop

Owner Joshua Villapando went over some wine, art and gift boxes that could make great presents.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re looking for an elegant night this holiday season, or looking to gift a smooth drink to a wine-lover in your life, we have you covered.

Joshua Villapando, owner of Assorted Table & Wine Shop, joined the show to talk about wine, art and custom gift boxes.

He also went over some special wine tools and played a little wine trivia with the team.

To hear more and see his gift ideas, be sure to check out our full segment above.

