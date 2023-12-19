Sorting wine gifts, trivia and art with Assorted Table & Wine Shop
Owner Joshua Villapando went over some wine, art and gift boxes that could make great presents.
Dec. 19, 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re looking for an elegant night this holiday season, or looking to gift a smooth drink to a wine-lover in your life, we have you covered.
Joshua Villapando, owner of Assorted Table & Wine Shop, joined the show to talk about wine, art and custom gift boxes.
He also went over some special wine tools and played a little wine trivia with the team.
To hear more and see his gift ideas, be sure to check out our full segment above.
