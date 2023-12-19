PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Sheriff: Suspects shoplift at York County QuikTrip, grab female’s backside

The York County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify two suspects.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Two suspects were accused of shoplifting at a York County QuikTrip and grabbing a female’s backside on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at the convenience store on Highway 21 near Flint Hill Road.

Deputies say the two individuals entered the store, left with some items, and one of the suspects ‘assaulted a female patron by grabbing her buttocks.’

Authorities advised they left the area behind the building towards Flint Hill Road.

With any information, contact the York County Sheriff’s Office.

