Sheriff: 4 arrested after police chase ends in crash in SC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four suspects have been taken into custody after a police chase ended in a crash in South Carolina, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).

YCSO stated that the four suspects were wanted by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department after a chase out of Charlotte ended in crash at Hwy. 160 at I-77 north.

Officials said that speeds reached up to 100 mph from North Carolina down I-77 to Porter Road.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.