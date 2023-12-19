Sheriff: 4 arrested after police chase ends in crash in SC
The four suspects were wanted by CMPD after a chase out of Charlotte ended in crash at Hwy. 160 at I-77 north
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four suspects have been taken into custody after a police chase ended in a crash in South Carolina, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).
YCSO stated that the four suspects were wanted by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department after a chase out of Charlotte ended in crash at Hwy. 160 at I-77 north.
Officials said that speeds reached up to 100 mph from North Carolina down I-77 to Porter Road.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.