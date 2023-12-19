PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Several Catawba Co. schools closed Tuesday due to ‘extensive’ power outage

The outage was caused by a fire along Springs Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several schools will be closed in Catawba County on Tuesday following an extensive power outage, officials said.

The outage was caused by a fire in the St. Stephens area, which Catawba County Schools officials said has rendered Springs Road “impassable.”

Schools closed include St. Stephens High, Arndt Middle, St. Stephens Elementary, Snow Creek Elementary, Clyde Campbell Elementary and Webb A. Murray Elementary.

District officials said the current timeline for power restoration is 24-48 hours.

Staff members who can work from home are encouraged to do so, and officials are working to determine any impacts or changes to the high school exam schedule.

Officials said a decision on whether schools will remain closed Wednesday will be made at a later time.

Regarding the fire, Catawba County Communications said it happened around 1:30 a.m. at an abandoned house on Springs Road Northeast near Section House Road Northeast. Nobody was hurt in the blaze.

