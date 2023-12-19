PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Steve Crump Tribute
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Seeing things’: Rowan County man stunned with $100K lottery win

He said he couldn’t believe his eyes.
Salisbury resident Danny Parks couldn’t believe his eyes after he uncovered a $100,000...
Salisbury resident Danny Parks couldn’t believe his eyes after he uncovered a $100,000 scratch-off prize.(Courtesy: NC Education Lottery)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man was stunned when he uncovered a scratch-off worth $100,000.

Danny Parks bought his $50 $10 Million Spectacular ticket on Sunday from Han-Dee Hugo’s on Jake Alexander Boulevard West.

He said he couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I went back into the store to have them scan it to make sure I wasn’t seeing things,” Parks laughed.

SPORTS: Steve Smith, Bob McKillop headline 2024 NC Sports Hall of Fame class

But he wasn’t the only one who didn’t believe it, neither did his wife.

“She thought I was messing with her,” he laughed. “She was excited, though.”

Parks claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday and, after taxes, took home $71,264.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family photos show 6-year-old Kaleigh, left, and 4-year-old Khloe, right.
Sheriff: 2 children dead after Denver, NC house fire
Viewer David Perry sent in this video showing the aftermath of the crash.
Police: Mother dies after crash in Gastonia Walmart parking lot
Jordan Shortridge
Police: Over $470K embezzled from Dallas, NC church since 2018
Former North Carolina basketball player Eric Montross, right, speaks with another attendee...
Eric Montross, a former UNC and NBA player, dies at 52 after cancer fight
A 35-year-old woman died after she ran off the road and hit a ditch on Sunday night.
Troopers: Woman killed in Lincoln County crash

Latest News

The length of the new naming rights deal was not immediately clear.
Panthers, Bank of America agree to extend stadium naming rights deal
Grullon bought her Platinum ticket from New Century Oriental Supermarket on North Tryon Street...
Charlotte woman wins $2M lottery prize
The Golden Helmet Awards honor those who create memorable experiences for visitors through...
Hospitality heroes recognized during annual Celebrate Cabarrus
WBTV News at Noon
Wells Fargo ending sponsorship of PGA event at Quail Hollow Club