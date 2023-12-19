PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Popular Cuzzo's Cuisine reopens after northwest Charlotte fire

No one was hurt in the fire back in May.
Guests showed up to get a bite of the favorites.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Seven months after a devastating fire, a popular Charlotte restaurant is back open for business.

Cuzzo’s Cuisine held a grand opening Tuesday at its new location at Charlotte Premium Outlets. Guests showed up to get a bite of the favorites.

Now open🤞🏾🧡 CUZZO’S CUISINE Charlotte Premium Outlet 5428 New Fashion Way Food court ………………………………… #cuzzos...

Posted by Cuzzo's Cuisine Food Truck on Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Owner and head chef Andarrio Johnson said it’s been a long time coming.

“This is very exciting. Recovering from a fire we had in May, didn’t expect this to happen so soon, but you can’t question what God has planned for you,” he said.

It was seven months again that a fire destroyed the building that housed Cuzzo’s Cuisine, which used to be located on Tuckaseegee Road.

No one was hurt in the fire back in May. It took firefighters about an hour to get the flames under control.

It was later found the fire was an accident and was caused by an electrical problem.

Patrons can check out the popular southern food restaurant Tuesday through Sunday at the new location at Charlotte Premium Outlets.

